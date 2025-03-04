Orcas in harbour 'sight to behold'

Seeing a pair of orcas in Otago Harbour was a "once in a lifetime thing" for a visitor to Dunedin.

The US man was in Ravensbourne yesterday when he saw the orcas in the harbour.

One of the orcas was spotted blowing water into the air, which the tourist said was a "sight to behold".

"It’s not the usual thing we see back home in the states — this is why we even came to New Zealand in the first place.

"Beautiful animals, and it was a once in a lifetime thing to see . . . Kiwis are lucky to have this in their backyards.

"You don’t get this in Ohio, that's for sure."

He saw what appeared to be a mother and her cub swimming around.

"I was told by someone they like to return to where they have been before. Maybe if I come back to Dunedin I’ll be lucky to see the pair again in the future."

Monarch Wildlife Cruises and Tours employee Te Ana said she believed the pair were one grown male and a calf named Prop due to the injury on the smaller orca's tail.

"They got as far as the marina near the stadium then turned around at about 7.45pm."

