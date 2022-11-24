Skip to main content
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
87-year-old on turkey mission
George Evans wanted to make sure we got his entry.
Albatross security defended
Albatross security defended
The organisation that operates the Taiaroa Head albatross colony has defended the quality of its fencing following criticism from a former colony head ranger.
SUBSCRIBER
Man facing charges for city crime spree
SUBSCRIBER
Man facing charges for city crime spree
The second of two men caught on camera in an alleged crime spree involving a stolen credit card and e-bike in Dunedin has been apprehended and will face a raft of charges, police say.
Rising stars: Film trio win 48Hours competition
Rising stars: Film trio win 48Hours competition
Five years ago a group of year nine Dunedin school pupils took their first venture into filmmaking by taking part in the 48Hours film competition.
Cross replacement mission ends on a high
Cross replacement mission ends on a high
A feature piece on top of a Port Chalmers historical landmark is rock solid thanks to a helicopter which flew in a replacement after the original was blown off in a storm.
Don't forget the past, rainbow community told
Don’t forget the past, rainbow community told
Standing in front of one of the panels from the New Zealand Aids memorial quilt project are organisers of a special Dunedin Pride Night Event yesterday.
Driving after bong hit
Driving after bong hit
After he was pulled over for driving without headlights, a Milton man admitted to hitting a bong shortly before hitting the road, Dunedin police say.
Air Force maritime patrols
Air Force maritime patrols
The Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion that landed at Dunedin Airport around 2pm on Tuesday and left at 11am on Thursday was taking part in maritime patrols.
Cruise ships due
Cruise ships due
Cruise ships Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Splendor are due to visit Port Chalmers this weekend.
Motorcycle chase leads to arrest
Motorcycle chase leads to arrest
Two police officers arrest a man in North Rd, North East Valley, about 11.55am yesterday.
Riders inspire prisoners to start a violence-free journey
Riders inspire prisoners to start a violence-free journey
Inmates at Milburn prison have heard from a group of motorcycle riders about living a violence-free life as part of a national tour by White Ribbon New Zealand.
Ambassador opens exhibition celebrating 150 years of Polish people in New Zealand
Ambassador opens exhibition celebrating 150 years of Polish people in New Zealand
Polish ambassador Grzegorz Kowal welcomes attendees to the opening of an exhibition celebrating 150 years of Polish people in New Zealand, at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery last night.
Otago Boys' High School senior prizes
Otago Boys’ High School senior prizes
Otago Boys' High School senior prize-giving was held recently. Awards were made as follows:
SUBSCRIBER
Research award for local scientist
SUBSCRIBER
Research award for local scientist
A chance discovery while investigating a rare disorder could propel a University of Otago researcher towards making people’s recovery from serious surgery easier.
Foodbank benefits from university glasshouse
Foodbank benefits from university glasshouse
A gardening "wizard’’ and a self-proclaimed "diseased plant lover’’ are teaming up to provide fresh produce for a foodbank and are encouraging others to do the same.
Watch: Brighton BBQ burglar caught on camera
Brighton BBQ burglar’s flaming cheek
A Dunedin man’s summer sizzle has turned into a summer fizzle after a brazen barbecue theft in the early hours of the morning was caught on camera.
SUBSCRIBER
Cats with cameras helping with pest control research
SUBSCRIBER
Cats with cameras helping with pest control research
Try to avoid sunbathing nude in the back yard this summer — Kevin might be watching.
Fringe director steps down
Fringe director steps down
Even after five years as director of the Dunedin Fringe Arts Festival (DFAT), Gareth McMillan is still surprised and intrigued by the level of innovation and quirkiness of some of the acts the...
SUBSCRIBER
Concerns over city roading proposals
SUBSCRIBER
Concerns over central city roading proposals
Discussion about how roading should be rearranged to accommodate Dunedin’s planned new hospital looks set to escalate in intensity, amid fears the project budget is inadequate.
SUBSCRIBER
1080 fears at Dunedin beach unfounded
SUBSCRIBER
1080 fears at Dunedin beach unfounded
A sign warning of toxic 1080 on Dunedin’s Aramoana Beach this week appears to be a false alarm, erected by a community member in error.
