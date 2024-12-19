Otago Boys' High School. Photo: File

Students were recognised for their achievements in the Otago Boys' High School 2024 junior prizegiving.

ATHLETICS

Under 14 Cup Zach Cashmore, Paul Wadsworth Trophy U15 Javelin Ashton Robertson, Junior Challenge Cup (U15) Rahui Valli. RELAYS Year 9 Relay Aspinall, Year 10 Relay Saxton.

CROSS COUNTRY RACES

Auckland Old Boys’ Junior Cup (Best Year 9 and 10) Henry Hodgson.

ORIENTEERING

Commitment to Junior Orienteering Henry Hodgson.

SWIMMING

Junior Challenge Cup Oli Isles, Intermediate Challenge Cup Toby Hill.

GOLF

Junior Golf Championship Jackson Hughes.

TENNIS

Junior Doubles Championship Bilal Ahmad Mathew Campbell, Auckland Old Boys’ Cup: Junior Singles Championship Mathew Campbell.

CLIMBING

Junior Cup: Dedication to Climbing Flynn Richards

BADMINTON

Most Improved Player Todd Darling, Best Achievement for a Junior Levi Lu

CHESS

Richard Sutton Junior Chess Trophy Scott Samuel

SQUASH

Swate Trophy — Most improved player Mason Hansen

CLAY TARGET SHOOTING

Bill McKinley Junior Trophy Tom Collie.

ROWING

Stevens Family Trophy: Most Improved Junior Oar Tom Collie, Stevenson Trophy: Junior Rowing Ollie Scott, Woodhead Family Trophy: Senior Coxswain Hunter Ruxton.

HOCKEY

Junior Trophy Charlie Nichol, Most Improved Junior Player Charlie Anderson.

BASKETBALL

Most promising Year 9 Player Kalo Ashton, Most promising Junior Player Carter Bracewell, Junior Cup Zach Cashmore.

VOLLEYBALL

Most valuable junior player Zach Cashmore, Most Improved Player Maddix Smith.

CRICKET

Gale Cup For Bowling Fawwaz Farooqi, Junior Batting Award Jash Deo, M J McMillan Cup For Best All Round Cricketer Caleb Ede

ICE HOCKEY

Most dedicated Junior Phoenix Haddow

WATERPOLO

Most valuable junior player Toby Hill, Most Improved Player Henry Hodgson.

CYCLING

Junior Award Henry Hodgson.

FUTSAL

Most valuable junior player Adam Alqurashi.

TOUCH

Mahutariki Cup - Most Valuable Junior Touch Player Rahui Valli

DARTS

Junior Champion Cruz Soper

RUGBY

Trophy for Year 9 Forward Niko Booth, Trophy for Year 9 Back Sam Glover, Trophy for Year 10 Back Jahziel Lafita-Kadavaki, Trophy for Year 10 Forward Caleb Ede, Gareth Thomlinson Memorial Trophy: Dedication and Sportsmanship in U15 Rugby Caleb Ede.

ASSOCIATION FOOTBALL

Junior Defender Daniel Cuthbert, Junior Midfielder Oliver Thompson-Henderson, Junior Golden Boot Luka Braun, Most Valuable Year 10 Player Mathew Campbell, Most Valuable Year 9 Player Eli Des Fountain / Guy Orchiston.

YEAR 9 ACADEMIC AWARDS

Commendations for Good Work

Bilal Ahmad, Charlie Anderson, Kalo Ashton, Max Barker, Reicher Barnes, Liam Bennett, Kalyan Bhusal, William Bolter, Niko Booth, Harry Boyle, Finn Breen, William Bryson, Tirian Callander, Liam Carter, Noah Casbolt, Jia-Yang Chen, Will Chittock, Cole Churchman, Jayden Clarkson, Aj Cockburn, Angus Collie, Jahvahn Cooper, Blake Dawson, Benji Dean, Eli Des Fountain, Liam Drummond, Zac Elder, Lucca Ellison, Sam Elworthy, Etene Etene, Yoda Fang, Terence Farella, Zac Flutey, Jamie Funnell, Nathan Gardner, James Gare, Declan Gemmell, Lachlan Gill, Sam Glover, Jack Grace-Ngaro, Ryder Greig, Josh Grindlay, Duncan Guest, Louis Hale, Rowan Hamilton, Ethan Hand, Mikey Hart, Ben Haughey, Sam Hellyer, Tiaki Herewini, Daniel Hill, Thomas Hill, Jacob Holtshousen, Logan Inkersell, Oli Isles, Lochie Jackson, Sammie Jamieson, Lucas Jensen, Theo Johnston, Maximilian Kaiser, Carter Kennedy, Josh Keogh, Azlan Khan, Theo Kindiak, Zander King, Hunter Knox, Aneniueta Lale Sululoto, Tyler Lam, Harry Lee (9H), Adam Llamoso, Finlay Lloyd, Levi Lu, Johnnie Lucas, Alex Ma, Asher Maaka, Niututoatasi Malae, Viliamu Malae, Onesi Manase, Harry Matheson, Fletch McCall, Flynn McCall, Rhyder McCormick, Mateo Mirosa, Louie Moffatt, Harry Moir, Tukahia Morton, George Murray, Arrsalan Nayle, Lucas Nichol, Myles Nicol, Al Nicolson, Blaine O'Brien, Eli Olsen, Thomas O'Neill, Dominik Ory, Bede Perkins, James Phipps-Green, Liam Phipps-Green, Callan Power, Aditha Ranawaka, Archie Rhodes, Lewis Richards, Lucas Richardson, Noah Robertson, Smith Rohan, Scott Samuel, Blake Schaaf, Stuart Scott, Connor Sinclair, Matt Sinnott, Cruz Soper, Archer Stuart, Carlin Summerfield, Digby Sutton, Charlie Swan, Hunter Swete, Hamza Taha, Mustafa Taha, Logan Te Huia, Jay T Te Raki, Nathan Temo, Callum Thompson, Carson Thorburn, Isaac Tinning, Matua Tiopira-Samson, Jack Toomer, Angelo Vakafa, Liam van Waard, Nathaniel Vickers, Hunter Wallace, Baine Wan, Lucas Wharepapa, Crew Wilson, Hadden Wilson, Neihana Winklemann, Ethan Wright, Frank Zhang, Kyle Zhang.

YEAR 9 CLASS PRIZES:

G H STEWART PRIZES 9B 1st Duncan Guest 9G 1st Jacob Holtshousen 9H 1st Harry Lee 9O 1st Arrsalan Nayle 9S 1st Josh Keogh 9T 1st Ben Haughey 9Y 1st William Bolter

YEAR 9 SUBJECT PRIZES

Bilal Ahmad (Physical Education), Charlie Anderson (Agriculture), Yoda Fang (Art), Sam Glover (Literacy), Ryder Greig (Robotics), Mikey Hart (Food and Nutrition), Daniel Hill (Te Reo Māori), Maximilian Kaiser (German), Levi Lu (Mathematics), Asher Maaka (Wood Technology), Harry Matheson (Food and Nutrition), Myles Nicol (Physical Education), Aditha Ranawaka (English Language), Stuart Scott (Mathematics), Carlin Summerfield (Drama), Logan Te Huia (Metal Technology), Callum Thompson (Music), Duncan Guest (German, Social Studies), Mateo Mirosa (French, Business Studies), William Bolter (English, Science, Design and Visual Communication, Digital Technology).

YEAR 10 ACADEMIC AWARDS

Commendations for Good Work

Maddox Adamson, Mamdouh Al Naes, Othman Al Naes, Hasan Alhasan, Adam Alqurashi, Gus Attenborough, Lawrence Bielski-Cook, Carter Bracewell, Lukas Braun, Daniel Brockway, Mathew Campbell, Ropata Campbell, Lucas Carr, Zach Cashmore, Vincent Cavanagh, Tommy Chen, Toby Coatham, Tom Collie, Xavier Connell, Finley Cooper, Daniel Cuthbert, Todd Darling, Randika Dassanayake, Archie Davison, Jash Deo, Fred Dowling, Caleb Ede, Seb Fitzpatrick, Banjo Frew, Jono Gallacher, George Garden, Leo Garden, Agape Genet, Sam Goodchild, Phoenix Haddow, Mason Hansen, Jasper Harvey, Thomas Helm, Toby Hill, Sam Hobbs, Henry Hodgson, Cru Holland, Riley Horne, Dan Horrell, Jackson Hughes, Elijah Hutton-Neill, Hugo Iida, Josh Jackson, Edward Jennings, Leon Judd, Oscar Kenny, Callum Kenton, Soohyun Kim, Thisun Kuruppuarachchi, Jahziel Lafita-Kadavaki, Jonathan Lea, Marley Leevey, Charlie Leyser, Enzo Lira, Ralston Robert Lloyd, Jack MacAskill, Mateo Machado, Mikah Machado, Quincy Makiiti, Alex Marshall, Chris McArthur, Cam Middleton, Luke Milburn, Logan Millar, Oliver Morgan, Koopa Morris, Otis Murray, Charlie Nichol, Adam Nicholson, Pyay Ti Nyein Chan, William Osborne, Toby Paris, Jordan Peniamina, Jack Power, Ian Ratigan, Patrick Reid, Flynn Richards, Ashton Robertson, Jimmy Roy, Hunter Ruxton, Blake Schofield, Ollie Scott, Oscar Sharpe, Hossein Shirzad, Matt Sinclair, Mohit Singh, Prabh Singh, Rasvir Singh, Tanveer Singh, Max Smallbone, Alex Smith, Ethan Smith, Maddix Smith, Tyler Smith, Connor Stevens, Xavier Stewart, Kereama Tamepo-Tuhaka, Oliver Thompson-Henderson, Harrison Thurlow, Brody Turner, Keagan Usher, Rahui Valli, Paul Veituna, Eugene Venning, Hamzah Von Hofler, Adam Wagstaff, Jesse Weir, Kace Wilson, Kyle Wilson, Charlie Windle, Will Workman, Jack Yeoman, Simon Zhang.

YEAR 10 CLASS PRIZES: LEE SMITH PRIZES

10B 1st Oliver Morgan, 10G 1st Mason Hansen, 10H 1st Connor Stevens, 10O 1st Toby Hill, 10S 1st Mikah Machado, 10T 1st Alex Smith, 10Y 1st Sam Goodchild.

YEAR 10 SUBJECT PRIZES

Mathew Campbell (English), Vincent Cavanagh (Mental Fitness), Caleb Ede (Physical Education), George Garden (Design and Visual Communication), Marley Leevey (Te Reo Māori), Robert Lloyd (Food and Nutrition), Quincy Makiiti (Music), Oliver Morgan (English), Charlie Nichol (Wood Technology), Toby Paris (Art), Oscar Sharpe (German), Maddix Smith (Mental Fitness), Hamzah Von Hofler (Classical Studies), Kace Wilson (Metal Technology), Simon Zhang (German), Hossein Shirzad (Drama, Media Studies), Mohit Singh (Digital Technology, English Language), Tyler Smith (Art, Food and Nutrition), Sam Goodchild (Economics: OBHS Commerce Medal, French, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies: Craig Morice Award).

ABOVE THE HOOPS HONOURS BADGES

Maddox Adamson, Lawrence Bielski-cook, Carter Bracewell, Lukas Braun, Daniel Brockway, Mathew Campbell, Vincent Cavanagh, Toby Coatham, Tom Collie, Xavier Connell, Randika Dassanayake, George Garden, Leo Garden, Sam Goodchild, Mason Hansen, Sam Hobbs, Henry Hodgson, Riley Horne, Hugo Iida, Josh Jackson, Thisun Kuruppuarachchi, Enzo Lira Ralston, Mateo Machado, Mikah Machado, Alex Marshall, Chris McArthur, Luke Milburn, Oliver Morgan, Charlie Nichol, Jack Power, Flynn Richards, Hunter Ruxton, Oscar Sharpe, Hossein Shirzad, Mohit Singh, Alex Smith, Ethan Smith, Maddix Smith, Tyler Smith, Harrison Thurlow, Mason Twemlow, Keagan Usher, Kace Wilson, Will Workman, Jack Yeoman, Simon Zhang.

JUNIOR SPECIAL AND CULTURAL PRIZES

Mathematics: M J Martyn Award Henry Hodgson, Junior Essay Prize Sam Goodchild, Junior Creative Writing Prize Tyler Smith.

Music: School Music Commendations Phoenix Haddow, Callum Kenton, Levi Lu, Quincy Makiiti, Liam Phipps-Green. Junior Band Prize Callan Power Junior Orchestra Prize Jack Power, James Barclay. Junior Violin Scholarship Mathew Campbell, Cowie Cup for Junior Singing Callum Thompson, All Round Contribution to Junior Music Callum Thompson.

Debating: Junior Debating Trophy William Bolter.

Drama: Commendations for Contributions to School Drama Ethan Smith, Carlin Summerfield

Cultural groups: Award for Performance in Kapa Haka Marley Leevey, Award for Leadership in Kapa Haka Group Marley Leevey, Award for Leadership in Pacific Island Cultural Group Fa’atatau Faletolu, Award for Performance in Pacific Island Cultural Group Quincy Makiiti

Library: Commendations for service in the Library Daniel Black, Josh Grindlay, Sammie Jamieson, Hamza Taha. Mustafa Taha, Jack Power, Mathew Campbell. Junior Library Prize Harrison Thurlow.

Mt Aspiring: George Proudfoot Awards for Excellence, Co-operation and Aptitude while at the Mt Aspiring Camp 10B 10G 10H 10O 10S 10T 10Y 10B Jack Yeoman, 10G Aidan Taylor, 10H Jonathan Lea, 10O Mateo Machado, 10S Roinga Lawrence-Kokaua, 10T Tom Collie, 10Y Sam Goodchild.

Elite Awards: The Ian MacDougall Memorial Prize for Outstanding Contribution at Year 10 Mt Aspiring Camp: Mateo Machado, G A McLauchlan Leadership Scholarship Henry Hodgson, Junior Deans’ Award: Most Improved from Year 9 to 10 (Supported by The U Shop): Max Smallbone, Dux Ludorum Iunior: Best Junior Sportsman: Zach Cashmore, Dux Ludorum Iunior: Best Junior Sportsman: Caleb Ede, Dux Artium Iunior: Best Junior in the Arts: Quincy Makiiti, Dux Scholae Iunior: Junior Dux Sam Goodchild.