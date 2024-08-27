Otago golfers meet victorious Ko

Former Otago Golf Club members Aaron Shirley (left) and Dylan Stock rub shoulders with AIG Women’s Open winner Lydia Ko at St Andrews in Scotland. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A pair of former Dunedin golfers got to share a special moment with Lydia Ko after she won her third major title yesterday.

Former Otago Golf Club members Aaron Shirley and Dylan Stock watched as Ko won the AIG Women’s Open at the Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland.

Otago manager Shelly Duncan said it was not long after Ko’s win that she received a photo of Mr Stock and Mr Shirley posing with Ko and her trophy.

"He knew I would be envious and jealous.

"He sent me the photo on Messenger boasting he had been there ... just to rub salt into the wound, I think."

She said Mr Stock had been caddying for guests at St Andrews after golfing at a senior level in Dunedin for about six years.

He was on the reserve list to caddy this week.

Unfortunately for him, no-one pulled out of the open so he did not get to carry a bag for the week.

Mr Stock and Mr Shirley began playing at the Balmacewen course while they were students in Dunedin.

