The action was intense at the Otago secondary schools cross-country championships at Kaikorai Valley College in Dunedin yesterday, and Otago Daily Times photographer Peter McIntosh was there to capture it.

The annual event attracted 125 runners.

Otago Boys’ High School athlete Ruie Hyslop won the feature boys under-19 6km race in 25min 52sec, followed home by Fergus Oberlin-Brown (Otago Boys’) and Josh Scott (King’s High School).

Georgia McHutchon (Taieri College) won the girls under-19 4km race in 18min 29.2sec, ahead of Lisa Lokman (Otago Girls’ High School) and Melanie Button (Columba College).

Other winners over 4km were Jack van Baalen (Bayfield High School, boys under-16) and Thomas Weatherall (King’s, boys under-15), while 3km winners were Sam Finch

(Kaikorai Valley College, para), Honor Garden (St Hilda’s Collegiate School, girls under-16), Lola Saunders (Bayfield, girls under-15), Eve Kelleher (Queen’s High School, girls under-14) and Eddie Weir (John McGlashan College, boys under-14).