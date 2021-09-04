Saturday, 4 September 2021

Paddleboarder injured at St Kilda

    By Hamish MacLean
    First responders help to bring an injured paddleboarder off the beach near Lawyers Head, in Dunedin. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    A paddleboarder was taken to Dunedin Hospital after suffering moderate neck injuries near Lawyers Head this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said police were called to assist at John Wilson Ocean Dr about 3.15pm.

    The emergency call came from a lifeguard after a person on a paddle board suffered a neck injury, she said.

    A police officer at the scene told an Otago Daily Times photographer the victim was a female.

    St Kilda surf life saving club power craft officer Stefan Brown said St Kilda surf life savers assisted, using a side-by-side to transport the patient down the beach to a waiting ambulance.

    A St John spokeswoman said the woman was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

