Paddleboarder injured at St Kilda

First responders help to bring an injured paddleboarder off the beach near Lawyers Head, in Dunedin. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A paddleboarder was taken to Dunedin Hospital after suffering moderate neck injuries near Lawyers Head this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to assist at John Wilson Ocean Dr about 3.15pm.

The emergency call came from a lifeguard after a person on a paddle board suffered a neck injury, she said.

A police officer at the scene told an Otago Daily Times photographer the victim was a female.

St Kilda surf life saving club power craft officer Stefan Brown said St Kilda surf life savers assisted, using a side-by-side to transport the patient down the beach to a waiting ambulance.

A St John spokeswoman said the woman was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

