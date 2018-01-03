Pair do more 'Poems on Steps'

Ruth Arnison reads aloud while artist Sheryl McCammon paints words from Hone Tuwhare's poem Sea Call on a wall at Dunedin's Steamer Basin yesterday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A project to bring poetry to Dunedin's public spaces is also a chance to catch up on some reading.

Ruth Arnison and artist Sheryl McCammon are partway through their second summer painting snippets of poetry on steps and walls around the city.

Yesterday, they were busy adding lines from Hone Tuwhare's poem Sea Call to a curving wall on the cross wharf at Steamer Basin.

And, while Mrs McCammon painted, Mrs Arnison kept her company - and entertained - by reading aloud from Boy by Roald Dahl.

Mrs Arnison said the ''Poems on Steps'' project aimed to bring poetry to parts of the city ''where people don't expect it'', and reading helped pass the time while working.

The pair, who have dubbed themselves the Step Sisters despite being ''just good friends'', began the initiative last summer and so far have painted snippets of poetry at three other locations around the city.

Once the Steamer Basin work was completed, the next instalment would be at the Arthur St playground steps, she said.

The initiative was being supported by the Dunedin City Council, which contributed $1000 to help cover costs.

