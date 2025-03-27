Pair injured as skateboarder turns into path of motorbike

A crash between two men, one riding an electric skateboard and the other a motorbike, left both with minor injuries.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police attended a crash between two men, one on a motorbike and the other riding an electric skateboard, in Riselaw Rd, Calton Hill, at 6.05pm yesterday.

A 30-year-old man was skating uphill on the left as a 44-year-old man on a motorbike was going the same way.

As the skateboarder reached the intersection with Columba Ave, he tried to turn into the street, not noticing the motorbike travelling up the road.

The skateboarder turned into his path and crashing into him, Sgt Lee said.

Both parties received minor injuries from the collision.

