Parker breaks leg at Karitane home

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
New Zealand Labour Party politician David Parker is in Dunedin Hospital after breaking his leg in Karitane late last week.
The 63-year-old former attorney-general, minister for the environment, minister of transport and associate minister of finance, was dismantling a veranda at his holiday home when he fell and broke his leg.
His press secretary said Mr Parker was expected to be out of hospital in a few days.