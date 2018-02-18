Paying for parking by app launched

Dunedin City Council parking operations team leader Reece Smith uses the ‘‘Pay My Park’’ app on his smartphone in central Dunedin. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Motorists have been quick to start using a new smartphone app which allows the user to pay remotely for car parking in Dunedin.

Dunedin City Council parking operations team leader Reece Smith said the "Pay My Park'' app went "live'' in Dunedin on Monday.

"As soon as it went live, people have started using it ... people seem to be loving it.''

People could pay for parking using the app at about 1100 pay-and-display car parks in Dunedin.

"The app offers more flexibility and people only pay for the parking time they use.

"The app has an alert when parking is due to expire and it can be extended remotely.

"There's no need to put a ticket on your dashboard.''

The app integrates with software used by parking officers, he said.

Officers enter a number plate into their handheld unit to check parking payment, he said.

The introduction of the app had no additional cost for ratepayers, as it was part of the software package already used by parking officers.

People need to register their vehicles on the app, available on Android and iOS phones.

To pay for parking, motorists would need to know the number of the meter they had parked closest to.

Credit could be loaded on the app using internet banking or credit cards.

A fee is charged to add credit to the app, which was set and collected by the app provider, not the council.

App users were not charged a fee for every parking transaction, such as the 50c charged when a credit card was used at a pay and display machine, he said.

"Overall, it will be cheaper for the end user.''

Six other New Zealand councils already used the app, including Wellington and Hamilton city councils.

Mr Smith said council staff had been using the app in Dunedin since January 12 to iron out any issues before it went live this week.

