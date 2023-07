A car careered down a steep bank after failing to take a corner on Wakari Rd and Polwarth Rd early Sunday morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A car drove off the road and down a steep bank on the corner of Wakari Rd and Polwarth Rd early this morning.

Police responded to the crash at 4.40am, a spokesman said.

One person received minor injuries.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz