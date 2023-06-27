Person in serious condition after toxic gas leak

One person is in a serious condition after highly toxic hydrogen sulphide gas leaked from a truck-and-trailer unit at a Taieri industrial park.

Silverstream Industrial Park in Dukes Rd was cordoned off by police, and firefighters were also at the scene after the alert was raised about 12.10pm yesterday.

One person transported by ambulance to hospital was initially listed as critical.

Their condition had since been downgraded to serious, a Hato Hone St John spokesman said.

Two other patients were assessed at the scene.

Staff were evacuated while emergency services attended a toxic leak incident at the Silverstream Industrial Park in Dukes Rd North yesterday afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

WorkSafe said hydrogen sulphide could paralyse a person’s breathing system and kill them in minutes and the exposed area should be evacuated and only re-entered after the approval of a qualified person such as a firefighter.

Four police units assisted Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

A Fenz spokeswoman said the leak had been isolated by about 1.15pm and they left the scene about 2pm.

Workers were evacuated from the park for a time.

- Staff reporter