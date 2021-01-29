Person seriously injured at Moana Pool

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An Otago rescue helicopter made an unusual landing at Roberts Park in the centre of Dunedin tonight, after a person was seriously injured at the nearby Moana Pool.
It landed about 7.15pm where a St John Ambulance was waiting with the patient.
A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the swimmer was in a serious condition and received possible spinal injuries after jumping into the pool.
They were transferred to the helicopter, which flew straight to Christchurch.