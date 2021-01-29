Friday, 29 January 2021

Updated 7.54 pm

Person seriously injured at Moana Pool

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    An Otago rescue helicopter made an unusual landing at Roberts Park in the centre of Dunedin tonight, after a person was seriously injured at the nearby Moana Pool.

    It landed about 7.15pm where a St John Ambulance was waiting with the patient.

    A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the swimmer was in a serious condition and received possible spinal injuries after jumping into the pool.

    They were transferred to the helicopter, which flew straight to Christchurch.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter