Person seriously injured at Moana Pool

An Otago rescue helicopter made an unusual landing at Roberts Park in the centre of Dunedin tonight, after a person was seriously injured at the nearby Moana Pool.

It landed about 7.15pm where a St John Ambulance was waiting with the patient.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the swimmer was in a serious condition and received possible spinal injuries after jumping into the pool.

They were transferred to the helicopter, which flew straight to Christchurch.