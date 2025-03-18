Petition launched to get Middleditch sculpture removed from university

John Middleditch's sculpture Eleven Bronze Rods supporting Albatross Wingspan which is on display at the University of Otago. Photo: RNZ

By Natalie Akoorie of RNZ

An Otago student has set up a petition to have disgraced Dunedin artist John Middleditch's sculpture removed from public display at the University of Otago.

The large bronze sculpture created in 1969 sits outside within the Dunedin campus and is currently the subject of a panel inquiry about whether to remove it.

In February it was revealed Middleditch had been convicted of indecently assaulting young girls and a teenage girl in December 1976.

The convictions came to light after a Dunedin woman complained to Health NZ in January, asking that a 1980s water sculpture of Middleditch's in Dunedin Hospital be removed.

The women went to police late last year to complain that the late sculptor sexually abused her in 1972 when she was 11, after he selected her to attend art classes at his home.

The grandmother, who does not want to be named, first complained to Health NZ Southern in 2012, but was ignored.

Earlier this month, after another victim of Middleditch's alleged sexual abuse came forward, Health NZ removed all of his paintings including one of three naked girls from the hospital along with the sculpture's plaque with his name on it.

Health NZ has said John Middleditch's 'Water Sculpture' will not be moved to the new Dunedin Hospital. Photo: RNZ

Health NZ Southern group operations director Hamish Brown formally apologised to the woman for not responding appropriately to her 2012 complaint and said the water sculpture would not be moved to the new Dunedin Hospital.

Now, a Change.org petition to remove both sculptures has attracted more than 250 signatures.

The petition, created by Bee Brown on March 12, calls on fellow Otago University and polytechnic students, families, friends and residents to support the removal of the sculpture entitled Eleven Bronze Rods supporting Albatross Wingspan, as well as the water sculpture.

"As an art teacher that hosted lessons in his house, he took full advantage of being a teacher and a supposed 'idol' for the young girls, using their trust to groom them at their vulnerable age.

"Despite the harm caused, John Middleditch went on to be a successful and renowned sculptor with little consequence for his actions."

She asked whether the sculptures should be left to represent "something we do not and should not promote".

"There are discussions in place but there should be no doubt in removal being the best decision for survivors of Middleditch's assaults and other sexual assault survivors around Aotearoa and the rest of the world."

The woman who made the original complaint said she was pleased to see the petition.

She said since speaking out there had been questions on social media about why she complained after so long.

"People haven't tried to understand the issues about how this has come about and how people are silenced.

"It's not just about something that happened 50 years ago. It is about how victims are always silenced and the Old Boys' Network is protected."

The woman said the argument by some that the art should be separated from the artist was flawed.

The university had now convened a panel to "examine the future of the sculpture in question", registrar Dr David Clark told the woman in an email.

Clark, a former health minister, said the panel was made up of members of the university community.

"I have explicitly requested of the panel that survivor voice and sexual abuse prevention education perspectives are sought and considered," Clark wrote.

"The six-person panel includes academic and professional staff, Māori and student representation, together with sexual violence support and prevention expertise."

He said the panel had now been formally established and in order to uphold the integrity of the process he would pass on the woman's contact details to the convenor.

"While the university aims to reach a conclusion as quickly as possible, it expects the process to take some time to ensure a thorough and careful review.

"Thank you for your willingness to support us with this important mahi."

Meanwhile, the woman also wrote to the Police Commissioner Richard Chambers about the fact her complaint to police should not be shelved because Middleditch was dead.

She said she would meet Dunedin police on Thursday to continue to advocate for a full investigation into Middleditch's crimes.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357.

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202.

Samaritans: 0800 726 666.

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz.

What's Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds.

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254.

Healthline: 0800 611 116.

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155.

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463.

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Sexual Violence

NZ Police.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Rape Crisis: 0800 88 33 00.

Rape Prevention Education.

Empowerment Trust.

HELP (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655.

Safe to talk: 0800 044 334.

Tautoko Tāne Male Survivors Aotearoa.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) 022 344 0496.