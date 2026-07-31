The union representing bus drivers wants no more cash fares in Otago — and it is not only for safety reasons. Submissions have closed on the Otago Regional Council’s review on its proposal to move to a new zone-based fare system for its public transport system. A total of 1933 submissions were received by the closure of the submission period earlier this week, and a few more were expected to drift in by mail over the next few days. A submission sourced by the Otago Daily Times, from the Tramways Union, focused on safety of drivers and the public. A system with electronic cards used for payment was favoured by the union. The union’s submission said a system meant passengers were known and could be identified. If there was an incident on a bus, perpetrators and any witnesses could be looked up using their travel records. When people paid with cash, drivers had no idea who they were and no way of finding out. Handling of cash on board a bus was inefficient and caused delay to services, irritating other passengers and causing stress to drivers. Carrying cash, usually in an insecure container, placed drivers at risk of violent robbery. “Carrying cash ‘paints a target on our backs’ and many drivers are unhappy about carrying cash at night. In particular, waiting at bus stops for a driver changeover, stopping at night to use a toilet or walking through a dark depot area feel dangerous,” the submission said. The union supported a move away from cash being accepted on buses. Cash should not be eliminated until buses could accept bank cards, but in the meantime cash should be discouraged, it argued. At the last fare adjustment, card fares were increased but cash fares remained the same. This was annoying to drivers as it worked against the idea of phasing out cash. The union wanted the cash fare increased, and suggested it be $5. “This makes a single fare the same as a Bee Card top-up, sending the message of what best to do with your money. “Fare collection should move to locked boxes with a one-way slot on top, money goes in and no change is given. “Eventually, cash should be eliminated altogether.” It said the fare system should be easily understood and needed to have wide support from the community. “When a system is unfair or hard to understand, bus drivers take most of the public’s anger. This can lead to violence or stress on drivers, causing direct or indirect harm.” If zones were introduced, as few zones as possible should exist, the submission said. Council transport portfolio co-lead Cr Alan Somerville said the high number of submissions showed just how much public interest there was. Council regional planning and transport general manager Anita Dawe said the proposed zone structure was much simpler than the one previously used in Dunedin. The final decision on the new zone and fare changes will be considered by the council in September. If approved, they would be phased in between October 2026 and mid-2027. The proposed changes follow feedback and council direction ORC received while developing its regional public transport plan.