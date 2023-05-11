Photography judges spoiled for choice

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mr Buchan, the museum’s assistant marketing manager and event organiser, said 3250 entries had been received.
The entries were of an even higher calibre than last year, which had not been making things easy for the judges. It was also great to see the number of entries from young people and first-time entrants, Mr Buchan said.
A pop-up category, humans in nature, was introduced this year and had attracted entries from all over the world, including Mongolia and Africa.
While all entries had to be from Otago residents and taken in the past 12 months, the entries showed southerners had been travelling the world, Mr Buchan said.
The winning entries would go on display on June 9.