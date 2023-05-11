Photography judges spoiled for choice

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Poring over entries in the Tūhura Otago Museum Photography Competition wildlife category at the museum yesterday are (clockwise from left) judges and organisers Craig McKenzie, Izumi Schmidt Uchida, Charlie Buchan, Tahu MacKenzie, Christine O'Connor, Annah Taggart, Nick Beadle and Paul Le Comte.

Mr Buchan, the museum’s assistant marketing manager and event organiser, said 3250 entries had been received.

The entries were of an even higher calibre than last year, which had not been making things easy for the judges. It was also great to see the number of entries from young people and first-time entrants, Mr Buchan said.

A pop-up category, humans in nature, was introduced this year and had attracted entries from all over the world, including Mongolia and Africa.

While all entries had to be from Otago residents and taken in the past 12 months, the entries showed southerners had been travelling the world, Mr Buchan said.

The winning entries would go on display on June 9.