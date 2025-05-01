Playground upgrade based on mana whenua stories

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Work has begun on a refurbishment of Dunedin’s St Clair playground, based on a design and theme which aim to help educate and connect users to mana whenua stories.

New play elements will include a tube slide, a sand-play area, a nature-play area, a palisade climbing structure, an easy-swing bed, a seesaw and a standing swing.

The plans are tailored to the site’s unique topography and features and will also include a new accessible ramp and retention of sun shading elements to ensure users can stay sun smart.

The playground refurbishment is expected to take six to eight weeks to complete.

It is part of ongoing efforts by the Dunedin City Council to provide improved play areas across the city.