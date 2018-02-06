Pogo fundraising exceeds $10,000

Harry Willis pogos up Baldwin St. Photo: ODT

The family of a Dunedin boy who has raised more then $10,000 for charity by ascending the world’s steepest street on a pogo stick say they are humbled by the public response.

Harry Willis (11) has so far raised $10,527 for Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch, more than four times the amount he set out to raise.

Harry completed the challenge he set himself — to pogo to the top of Baldwin St — late last month.

His goal was to raise $2500 for the organisation that provided his family with support and a home away from home when his sister, Darcie, was receiving cancer treatment in Christchurch last year.His mother Cheryl Willis said yesterday the family was humbled by the reaction.

"I think as a family we’ve all been overwhelmed by the support of everyone that’s donated, and the interest that it received from complete strangers, and also the community we live in."

However, Mrs Willis said the support had not come as a complete surprise.

There had been "huge" community support when Darcie was first diagnosed.

She said she did not think Harry would reach his initial target of $2500.

"It’s blown me out of the water, really.

"It’s really humbling, but heartwarming as well."

The everydayhero donation page used for the fundraising would close at the end of next week.

