A pair of teenagers shooting BB guns at each other in Dunedin’s bus hub sparked a police callout when a bus was caught in the crossfire.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to the bus hub in Great King St, at 9pm on Saturday.

They had received reports from a bus driver “that people had shot BB gun pellets at a bus”, Sgt Lee said.

When they arrived, police found two 16-year-olds who had recently purchased two plastic BB guns.

“They were shooting them at each other when some pellets hit the bus.”

The youths handed the BB guns over to police who seized them.

The pair were “educated about their decision-making”, Sgt Lee said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz