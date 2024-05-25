Police catch up with speeding convoy

Police stopped a speeding gang convoy near Andersons Bay Cemetery yesterday afternoon. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Several arrests took place after a gang convoy sped through the suburbs of Dunedin yesterday.

Police had an increased presence in the wider Dunedin area as a contingent of gang members travelled across the area in procession from Balclutha to Corstorphine.

The three people arrested have been charged with failing to stop for red and blue lights, dangerous driving, and obstruction.

Two vehicles were also impounded.

"There is a zero tolerance for dangerous driving behaviours, and those that decide to act poorly should expect action to be taken and follow-up enforcement", a police spokesman said.

"Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity on the road to us, so we can follow up and take appropriate action."

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz