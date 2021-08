Police have concerns for Wayne, who was last seen last night. Photo: NZ POlice

Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 74-year-old man missing in Dunedin.

Police issued a statement this morning saying they had concerns for the well-being of a man named Wayne.

He was last seen in the Kew area last night, police said.

A spokeswoman said police could not provide any further details at this stage.

- Contact 111, event number P04754440.