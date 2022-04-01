Friday, 1 April 2022

Police investigate crash outside Dunedin high school

    Wyatt Ryder
    Police are investigating just how an 18-year-old man managed to crash the vehicle he was driving resulting it in ending up on its side outside of a Dunedin high school.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the man was found in his vehicle, which was sitting on its side, in front of Logan Park High School at 2.30am today.

    Investigations into the nature and cause of the crash was ongoing but it was suspected alcohol was involved, he said.

    The driver was taken to hospital for assessment and to have a blood sample taken.

    Inquiries were going.

     

