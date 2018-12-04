Police kept busy at weekend by violence, drink-driving

Dunedin police were hard at work at the weekend, attending more than 20 domestic violence incidents, apprehending more than a dozen drink-drivers and dealing with gang members fighting in the Octagon.

Acting Inspector Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said police attended 22 family harm calls over the weekend.

The most prominent of these was an alleged assault in St Kilda on Saturday night, after which both the offender and victim went missing, sparking a massive police manhunt that included a rescue helicopter with a powerful searchlight.

The victim was reported to be safe and well by 5pm on Sunday, and later that evening the alleged offender, a 22-year-old man, was arrested and charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Insp Dinnissen said 14 alcohol-impaired drivers were also caught by police.

They included a 16-year-old boy who fled police on a scooter, only to be located nearby and fail a breath-alcohol test, and a 60-year-old man whose reading more than four times the limit.

"These numbers need to stop. Also, given we are heading into Christmas work parties, people need to ensure they have sober drivers or put aside money for the taxi ride home," Insp Dinnissen said.

In the central city, numerous incidents of disorder were reported in the Octagon, where "noted rival gang members" were fighting with each other, Insp Dinnissen said.

Across town in Port Chalmers on Sunday, a 32-year-old American tourist drove his rental car up to the railway crossing in Beach St, where signals were activated as a train approached.

The train driver saw the parked car stopped too close to the lines, but was unable to stop in time and scraped the front of the vehicle. Insp Dinnissen said the driver believed he was far enough back from the crossing to be safe, but the damage to his rental car proved that was not the case.

• Dunedin police (03)471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800555-111.

george.block@odt.co.nz