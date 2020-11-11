Police warn of random checkpoints

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have warned drivers about random checkpoints before Christmas after several people were found driving with excess breath alcohol in Dunedin at the weekend.
Within 15 minutes of a checkpoint being set up in George St on Saturday, two drivers, aged 28 and 37, were found to have breath-alcohol levels of 374mcg and 493mcg, respectively.
That night another driver had a level of 648mcg and next morning a 22-year-old woman was stopped with a level of 992mcg.
On Sunday afternoon, a 17-year-old learner driver was stopped after driving at 99kmh in Stuart St.
Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond was concerned people still chose to drink and drive.