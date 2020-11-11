Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Police warn of random checkpoints

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Police have warned drivers about random checkpoints before Christmas after several people were found driving with excess breath alcohol in Dunedin at the weekend.

    Within 15 minutes of a checkpoint being set up in George St on Saturday, two drivers, aged 28 and 37, were found to have breath-alcohol levels of 374mcg and 493mcg, respectively.

    That night another driver had a level of 648mcg and next morning a 22-year-old woman was stopped with a level of 992mcg.

    On Sunday afternoon, a 17-year-old learner driver was stopped after driving at 99kmh in Stuart St.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond was concerned people still chose to drink and drive. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter