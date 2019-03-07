Police warning ahead of Dunedin Six60 gig

Six60 frontman Matiu Walters acknowledges the crowd at Western Springs. Photo: Getty Images

Six60 fans have been warned a heavy police presence will be targeting those who over-indulge ahead of the band's Dunedin concert this weekend.

Craig Dinnissen

The group formed in Dunedin and are set to perform at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday, two weeks after their sold-out Western Springs Stadium show in Auckland pulled a crowd of 50,000,

They made history as first Kiwi band to headline at Western Springs.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said police would be treating the concert as a great "training opportunity'' for alcohol harm prevention staff.

As a result, officers from Christchurch and Invercargill would be redeployed to Dunedin to participate in an alcohol harm prevention operation with local officers, he said.

About 30 officers would be involved in total, working across the city and inside the stadium, which would be a significantly higher police presence than for last week's Eagles concert, he said.

Those drinking to excess, or pre-loading, before the concert would be a particular focus for the officers, but ``they will be looking at everything'', he said.

He urged those planning a big night out to "look after your mates''.

"Everyone wants to enjoy their night. If they are in a situation where they are in danger, it's for you to step up and look after them.''

The concert comes three years after 18 people were injured - one seriously - when a wooden balcony collapsed during a private performance by the band at their old Castle St flat on March 4, 2016.

Police later decided not to lay charges, after an investigation determined no criminal offence occurred.

