Police warning over road conditions after Dunedin crashes

A spate of vehicle crashes has caused Dunedin Police to issue a warning about the dangers of the changing weather conditions as the seasons shift.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said an 18-year-old motorist was travelling in Queens Dr until he lost control of his vehicle due to slippery road conditions after hitting a bump in the road about 11.45pm.

After losing control, the driver crossed the center line and hit two vehicles, one of which ended up on the footpath.

The driver stated he was travelling 60kmh and left the scene in shock, driving the short distance around the corner to his home where emergency services caught up with him.

No injuries occurred and an investigation was ongoing.

Hours before at about 4pm, there was a crash involving a 24-year-old woman who lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a bank at the intersection of Doon St and Portobello Rd.

The cause was put down to slippery road conditions and excess speed, Snr Sgt Bond said.

It was important to drive to the conditions and to reduce speed if necessary.

Changes should be expected, as summer was coming to an end and with winter on its way roads would often be slippery and wet, Snr Sgt Bond said.

