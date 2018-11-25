Portobello pool likely to open for summer

Mel Jewiss. Photo: ODT files

The Portobello School pool is likely to open for the summer swimming season, after the school received funding to replace its chemical dosing system.

At the latest Otago Peninsula Community Board meeting, board members approved $1776 sought by the school to replace the chemical dosage system in its pool.

School principal Mel Jewiss wrote in the application the chlorine doser "fluctuates between underdosing and overdosing the water and is a serious health and safety issue''.

The school would be unable to open the pool during the 2018-19 season if it was not replaced, she wrote.

The completion date for the project was December 1 - the pool's opening day.

During discussions, board member Lox Kellas said not getting the dosage right could cause "all sorts of problems''.

The pool was widely used by the community, which was "key'', he said.

"Kids have to learn to swim. It's critical.''

Board chairman Paul Pope said he was inclined to give the full amount, as the school had already raised $2500.

Board member Christine Neill said it was important children learned how to swim, especially as they lived so close to Otago Harbour.

All members voted in favour.

The board also approved $320 for the next four issues of the Broad Bay Community Centre's quarterly newsletter.

JESSICA.WILSON @thestar.co.nz