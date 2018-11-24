Power out in Caversham

Power is out to several houses on Playfair St, in Caversham, this afternoon, after a power transformer malfunctioned.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire service was called about 3.45pm after the transformer was seen smoking.

Nearby homes had lost power.

The fire service alerted Aurora Energy, who he understood had isolated power and are effecting repairs.

Aurora spokesman Gary Johnson said shortly before 6pm that power was due to be restored by 7pm tonight.

"That's our best estimate at this point."

