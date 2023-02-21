Power outage hits properties south of Dunedin

Electricity is now on after an outage in coastal communities south of Dunedin tonight.

About 790 customers were affected in Brighton, Ocean View, Taieri Mouth Rd and Big Stone Rd, Aurora Energy said on its website.

The unplanned outage for fault repairs started about 6.20pm and power came back on about 10.20pm.

This followed an outage at St Clair for about 45 minutes from 5pm, affecting 264 Aurora customers.

Streets affected were Albert St, Beach St, Bedford St, Cliffs Rd, the Esplanade, Forbury Rd, Norfolk St, Sandringham St and Second Beach St.

Aurora said the St Clair outage was urgent, to enable repairs to be carried out safely.