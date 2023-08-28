Praise as last part of path opens

Minister of Transport David Parker leads the peloton, closely followed by Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, at the opening of the St Leonards to Port Chalmers section of Te Ara Moana shared walkway-cycleway on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The cost of the newly opened final section of the Dunedin-Port Chalmers shared path may be high, but it will make Dunedin a better city, the Minister of Transport says.

David Parker was among those who spoke at Saturday’s official opening of the 5km section stretching from St Leonards to Port Chalmers.

Construction spanned more than three years, and came with a $50 million price tag — close to double early expectations of $26 million.

Acknowledging the "significant cost", Mr Parker likened the project to others where disagreement about spending existed, such as the building of Forsyth Barr Stadium.

"All of those things were controversial at the time, and actually, you look back on it and we have been able to afford them, and we are a better city for it."

Mayor Jules Radich said the shared path had been much anticipated, and was a "hugely significant project for the West Harbour community".

It would make a cycle commute a viable option, and would also be a wonderful recreation resource for people, and a drawcard for visitors, he said.

"I expect that a lap of the harbour will rate very high on the list of things to do in Dunedin."

Dunedin city councillor Steve Walker told the ODT the pathway was what he had envisioned when he began advocating for the project around two decades ago — his name was at the top of a list of 842 people who signed a petition begun in 2003.

Cr Walker said he had expected it to open 10 years ago, but full credit was due to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency nevertheless.

As someone who frequently cycled in the area, he had experienced two close calls with container trucks, and knew of "so many" near misses.

The pathway was a much safer route than SH88, a busy road and freight link between Dunedin and Port Chalmers, he said.

Cyclists enjoy the newly opened St Leonards to Port Chalmers section of Te Ara Moana shared footpath and cycleway on Saturday. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

While deeming the safety benefits most important, he was also pleased the pathway would encourage zero-carbon commutes.

Cyclists and walkers who attended the event said they were keen to use the pathway.

West Harbour resident Natalie Scott said her family would use the shared path not only for cycling but walking and skating.

"I think it’s brilliant for the young people of West Harbour — it makes it easier and safer for them to move about."

Anne Marshall said it was "an exciting day for Port Chalmers" and as a keen walker, she was pleased to see the project come to fruition.

Self-described fair-weather cyclist Mike Bufton said he belonged to the Ōtepoti Hash House Harriers — a "drinking club with a running problem" — and club members were aiming to cycle more.

Now the route was open there was no excuse not to, he said.

Fellow club member Hayley McCaw said the scenery was great and it was a good way to enjoy what the city had to offer.

The first section of the pathway, which now totals 10km, is a route from Dunedin to St Leonards, which opened some years ago.

Construction funding was approved in 2019 for the SH88 safety improvements, including building the last section of the SH88 shared walking and cycling path between St Leonards and Port Chalmers.

Work started in early 2020 but was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It features a 3m-wide well-lit shared walking path, fencing separating the path and main trunk rail line, safer links from the path to communities along the route and the installation of side safety barriers at high-risk locations on the sections of SH88 between Maia and Port Chalmers.

fiona.ellis@odt.co.nz