Principal presses pause on career to pursue acting

Former Mornington School principal Brent Caldwell stands outside Allen Hall on the University of Otago campus. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

If all the world’s a stage, Brent Caldwell is getting better lighting these days.

After 34 years in teaching, 20 of those as a school principal, most recently of Mornington School, Mr Caldwell felt it was time for a new role.

The Dunedin resident is now finishing his graduate degree in theatre at the University of Otago’s School of Performing Arts.

"I knew I had something else to do.

"The work of a teacher or principal is all or nothing, so I took a break to pursue acting," he said.

Mr Caldwell had already had a fruitful career as a student.

After completing his diploma in teaching at the Dunedin College of Education in 1984, he received one in teaching children with specific learning difficulties at the National Hospital’s College of Speech Sciences in London in 1992. After that, he completed a master’s degree in education.

Brent Caldwell (second from left) performs on stage. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mr Caldwell, born in Winton, Southland, went on to teach in Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, and after that he was at the Fairley House in London, teaching children with dyslexia for six years.

"Teaching children with dyslexia reinforced my belief that for every deficit a learner has there is an equal talent, whether it be related to music, dance, visual arts or performance."

Mr Caldwell said the "universe conspired" to remind him pursuits other than teaching that were also in tune with his inner passions were available to him.

"Given the world we live in, you must take the opportunities when they present themselves."

Now that he had returned to university as a student, Mr Caldwell was amazed by the opportunities available.

"I envy the kids coming through now.

"They can do drama all through school in purpose-built classrooms and performing art spaces."

Mr Caldwell’s most recent roll was as Egeus, the father of Hermia in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

His goal was to return to teaching primary school in Dunedin. He was excited by the prospect of teaching history through performance.

"Drama is the ideal vehicle for putting children at the heart of our nation’s stories and to encourage an understanding of all perspectives," Mr Caldwell said.

