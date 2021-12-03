Project to offer colour amid street construction

Temporary art installations are set to turn Dunedin’s George St into a pedestrian destination during its upgrade project excavations and renovations next year.

The Dunedin Dream Brokerage this week announced The Platform Project, which will provide $40,000 worth of funding for temporary art and community installations to run alongside the central city upgrade.

The money comes from the budget of the Dunedin City Council’s central city plan project.

Dream broker Charlotte Parallel said her organisation was pleased to be able to offer funded opportunities to the arts community, and to work with the council.

"The [George St] upgrade gives our artists and collaborators scope to reimagine how we engage with our main street."

Project proposals could come from individuals or community groups and encompass any media or medium.

Temporary and semipermanent installations could take place in vacant buildings and alleyways along George St between Moray Pl and the Albany St intersection.

Successful projects would appear on the streets between February and May next year.

Council central city plan project director Dr Glen Hazelton said while the construction period would present challenges, it also provided the opportunity to try some new things.

"We hope that by attracting a broader range of people to the area ... businesses can identify new customers and opportunities in the rapidly changing retail environment.

"Providing more reasons for people to come into town, rather than just shopping online, is a key element of the overall project that the Platform Project initiative seeks to support."

Modaks cafe owner Jack Bradbury said art installations would bring people to the area.

"Art is a really important part of society, so having these pop-ups is a really cool thing to do."

