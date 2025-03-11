Prominent Dunedin man appears on sex charges

A prominent Dunedin man has pleaded not guilty to six sexual assault charges.

The man, aged in his 30s, was granted interim suppression of his name, occupation and employer at the Dunedin District Court this morning.

He denied a charge of rape and five charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and elected trial by jury.

All the charges relate to the same complainant.

Charging documents say the alleged crimes took place on December 8.

The defendant was granted bail on strict conditions including he not use the application Tinder, surrender his passport and live at a Dunedin address.

He is due to appear again next month.

