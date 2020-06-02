Puaka Matariki Festival moving online

Puaka Matariki Festival co-ordinator Vicki Lenihan is looking forward to a slightly different event this year. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

It is hoped a temporary move online will encourage more people to get involved in this year’s Puaka Matariki Festival.

The annual event will be held online this year to avoid the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Festival co-ordinator Vicki Lenihan said the festival’s point was to share lessons learned from people’s ancestors, and moving the festival online was a way of putting that into practice.

"Rather than risking exposure, we’re just making sure we don’t accidentally introduce the disease back into our community."

She hoped the shift might encourage some people to get involved this year.

"It’s a little more anonymous, so the curious might feel a little less shy about participating or reaching out.

"We are celebrating what’s special about us here."

The programme was still being worked on, but it would be sticking with the central theme of building communities through the sharing of knowledge, she said.

"It’s very much a wait and see scenario."

This year’s festival will run from Monday July 13 to Monday July 20.