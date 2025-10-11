Quest to find two relatives after decades

Roseanna Roy in 2025. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

An Australian woman is "desperately seeking Susanne and Victoria Fletcher" — her long-lost penpals and distant relatives originally from Dunedin.

Roseanna Roy (nee Dover) connected with the sisters in Dunedin in the 1980s while visiting New Zealand and kept in touch for almost a decade.

After Ms Roy moved overseas, they lost contact.

However, after her children expressed an interest in meeting the long-lost relatives, Ms Roy decided to renew her efforts in tracking the sisters down.

Ms Roy was living in Fiji when her father disovered the distant relations after searching through the family’s ancestry.

"My mother and I went to New Zealand to meet them [in 1982]."

She immediately hit it off with the Dunedin sisters.

"We had a great time in New Zealand ... we were penpals for a very, very long time."

After moving from Fiji to Kenya for work near the end of the 1980s and then to England, they lost touch.

Roseanna Roy (nee Dover) in Fiji just before she went to New Zealand to meet her distant relatives.

Eventually she married and life started to get busy.

"Of course, the address book gets lost, and that’s it," Ms Roy said.

She tried over the years to reconnect but had no luck.

Decades later, Ms Roy’s children asked her if she had a penpal in her youth, so she told them about the Fletchers.

"They said ‘well, mum, we’d love to meet her,’ and I just started to wonder whether I could have another go at finding her again — and see how life is treating them and how the family is doing.

"That’s the story really, I’m looking to re-find my father’s family in New Zealand."

She said the entire situation reminded her of the movie Desperately Seeking Susan, just with some extra letters.

"I’m desperately seeking Susanne and Victoria Fletcher".

