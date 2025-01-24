Rates rise reduced in DCC draft plan

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich. File photo: Peter McIntosh

Rates rises will fall to 6% over the course of a draft nine-year plan set out by the Dunedin City Council.

The plan intends to continue the renewal of core infrastructure, while balancing competing demands and cost pressures in other areas, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said.

Some projects would be removed and others modified. Savings would be made in the face of rising construction, maintenance and insurance costs, in an effort to reduce the pressure on rates.

“We need to keep investing in our city, but the delivery of basic services now costs more, placing enormous pressure on rates,'' Mr Radich said.

"We’ve also heard from our residents that the rates burden is too high and that the focus needs to shift."

The budget is set to balance early in the draft plan, with debt repayment feasible by the end, Mr Radich added.

The draft plan also includes $33.25 million for short-term infrastructure improvements. These are designed to alleviate flooding risks in South Dunedin, as well as including funding for community priorities like improved roadside vegetation maintenance.

Mr Radich said Councillors will be asked to make tough choices and identify trade-offs when they consider the draft plan for the purposes of public consultation next week.

To find a balance, some projects previously on the council’s books have been removed. That includes $17.1 million for a performing arts centre, and $4.775 million for new public toilets.

“Taken together, these changes and others within the budget will save council $272 million over the nine years of the draft plan and reduce pressure on rates. A further $59.8 million has been removed from transport budgets, including $22.4 million for the Dunedin Tunnels Trail project.

“None of the proposals will be easy decisions for council. This budget seeks to strike a balance and reflects the changing priorities of our community, as well as the cost burdens we are all facing.

“I look forward to next week’s discussions and the community consultation to follow."

- APL