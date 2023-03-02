Report of switchblade leads to arrest

REPORT: OSCAR FRANCIS / PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Two police officers arrest a man who allegedly wielded a switchblade in central Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a man walking down Great King St carrying a switchblade about 6pm on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a knife and disorderly behaviour, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A witness to the arrest said he saw one police officer present a Taser and the other had a police dog on a leash.

The man had been at the ATM, did not seem particularly agitated and surrendered quickly, the witness said.