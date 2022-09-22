Rescued pets focus of new business

The young owner of a new pet store in South Dunedin is a woman on a mission.

Amelia Seales (22) says there are number of ways people can buy animals, but believes her new business has one major point of difference.

Every animal for sale or display at Scales, Feathers, Fins and Fur has been either surrendered or rescued.

Ms Seales set up the new venture this month, but already has a long history of looking after animals.

"I've run Axolotl Rescue New Zealand since I was 8," she said.

Amelia Seales holds newborn kittens, two of the residents at her new South Dunedin pet store for rescued and abandoned animals. PHOTO: DARRYL BASER

Ms Seales grew up an animal-friendly house. Her mother works as a veterinary nurse, and allowed her to bring home many types of animals as a child.

And she's enjoying to be joining the small businesses along South Dunedin's main street.

"Literally just one day I went on Trade Me, had a look at buildings and found this place."

She opened the store in mid-September, with a philosophy - or kaupapa - of rescuing pets, then selling them to homes where they can be properly cared for.

There are even a few members of the "rodent room", including ferrets, who fit the Department of Conservation's 'pest animal' classification.

However, Ms Seales says she has a functional relationship with the department in hosting the animals.

Her main goal is to find "furever" homes for the animals which are allowed to be sold, but says she welcomes people who just want to pat the furry members of the flock.

- By Darryl Baser

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air