Restored church on track to reopen

Stained glass artist Peter Mackenzie (left) and Wainwright and Hickey Stonemasons contractor Reuben Tait put the finishing touches on a newly installed stained glass window at Iona Church, in Port Chalmers. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

After decades of restoration work, the category 1 historic Iona Church is on track to reopen its doors to the public next month.

The first part of the Port Chalmers stone building was designed by N.Y.A. Wales and built in 1871-72.

But in more recent decades, it had become in need of some major conservation work to restore it to its former splendour.

The first two stages of work included earthquake-strengthening, replacement of flooring timber and trusses, and repointing of stonework as the building was weatherproofed.

The third stage of the $2.6 million project has been focusing on repairs to the northeast elevation stonework, clock and stonework repairs, replacement of the stained glass windows, relocation of the organ, a general electrical upgrade and the installation of a fire detection and security alarm system.

A new Oamaru stone Celtic cross has also been installed on the northern end of the church after the previous cross was blown off in a storm last September.

Historic Iona Church Restoration Trust treasurer Liz McLennan said the church had been closed to the public since the Covid-19 pandemic started, and now that the third stage was coming to an end, she was delighted.

"It’s on track to reopen by the end of February.

"The restoration has been going on for decades — since the mid-1990s.

"It’s very exciting to see all the work nearly finished."

She said it was a popular tourist destination, particularly for cruise ship passengers.

"It’s always been used by cruise ship passengers and crews. A lot of them come in and use it as a place of worship while they’re in port.

"It will be nice to see that happening again."

