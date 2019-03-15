Road clear after crash on Dunedin motorway

One lane of Dunedin's Southern Motorway was closed for a time after a three-car crash near Green Island this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash about 1.30pm in the southbound section near the Main South Rd on and off-ramps.

The NZ Transport Agency warned road users to expect delays of up to 15 minutes, but in an update around 2.40pm it said the road was clear.

There was no word on any injuries.