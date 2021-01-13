Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Road temporarily closed to make way for sea lion and pup

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Bollards have gone up in John Wilson Ocean Dr, in Dunedin, to ensure a safe passage for sea lions.

    The St Kilda road will be closed to vehicles for a month to allow a New Zealand sea lion and her pup some space to cross between the beach and the Chisholm Links golf course.

    Club manager Wilson James said the adult sea lion was seen near the 13th fairway last week but had not been seen on the course since then.

    The council said people could still visit the area on foot or by bicycle, but asked them to give the sea lions a lot of space.

    "If you’re walking your dog in the area, please keep it on a lead, as sea lions can be hard to spot," the council said in an online post.

    New Zealand sea lions are endangered and one of the rarest sea lion species in the world. 

