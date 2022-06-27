Roasting coffee causes fire call-out

Fire crew attend Kūkū Coffee in Caversham. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Fire crews were called to a false alarm caused by roasting coffee in Caversham.

A crew from Lookout Point station attended the incident in South Rd and gave the all-clear about 12.15pm.

Kūkū Coffee co-owner Jared Culling said the false alarm was caused by a batch of coffee which was being roasted.

When the weather was cold, smoke could take some time to disperse from the cafe’s small chimney.

Because it was a small chimney, from the street it often looked like smoke was coming directly from the roof of the building.

For about the first three minutes of every roast, coffee gives off vapours, husks and oils, he said.

The callout was "just one of those things," Mr Culling said.

