Monday, 27 June 2022

Roasting coffee causes fire call-out

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Fire crew attend Kūkū Coffee in Caversham. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Fire crew attend Kūkū Coffee in Caversham. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Fire crews were called to a false alarm caused by roasting coffee in Caversham.

    A crew from Lookout Point station attended the incident in South Rd and gave the all-clear about 12.15pm.

    Kūkū Coffee co-owner Jared Culling said the false alarm was caused by a batch of coffee which was being roasted.

    When the weather was cold, smoke could take some time to disperse from the cafe’s small chimney.

    Because it was a small chimney, from the street it often looked like smoke was coming directly from the roof of the building.

    For about the first three minutes of every roast, coffee gives off vapours, husks and oils, he said.

    The callout was "just one of those things," Mr Culling said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter