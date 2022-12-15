Roslyn house fire case of arson: police

Dunedin police are treating a house fire in Hereford St, Roslyn, yesterday, as arson.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a police guard was in place at the property yesterday as a scene examination was under way.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was called to the address about 10.40am, Snr Sgt Bond said.

They arrived to find the property filled with smoke, he said.

The occupant of the house had already left the property.

Fire investigators deemed the fire suspicious and police put a scene guard in place as a forensic unit and detectives investigated, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The investigation was ongoing, he said.

A Fenz statement said at 10.38am yesterday, fire crews were alerted to a smoke-logged house in Kaikorai, Dunedin.

Two fire trucks attended.

The last crew departed the scene at 12.27pm, it said.

- hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz