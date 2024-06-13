Thursday, 13 June 2024

Roslyn overbridge crash leaves one in hospital

    By Hamish MacLean
    A person was taken to Dunedin Hospital after a vehicle left the road and hit the Roslyn overbridge in Highgate this afternoon. 

    A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene about 1.10pm. 

    The vehicle's occupant was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

    Emergency services attend to the crash victim in Highgate. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A towing company was called about 2pm and the road was now clear, the spokesman said.

    Inquiries were ongoing to determine the cause of the crash. 

     

