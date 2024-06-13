Roslyn overbridge crash leaves one in hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person was taken to Dunedin Hospital after a vehicle left the road and hit the Roslyn overbridge in Highgate this afternoon.
A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene about 1.10pm.
The vehicle's occupant was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.
A towing company was called about 2pm and the road was now clear, the spokesman said.
Inquiries were ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.