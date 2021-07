PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Fiji fans were rugged up in the Octagon this morning, ready for the All Blacks test against Fiji tonight in Dunedin.

In good spirits were supporters (back from left) Jone Tuidraki, Drew Bibby, Jolame Vule, Alistair Mitchell, Ratu Caucau, Sailia Dio, and (front left) Epi Tavodi and Lini Koroisave.

Some of the group have been working in Blenheim as fruit pickers for the past two years and haven't been able to return to Fiji due to Covid-19.