Otago Regional Council harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook says boat users need to brush up on their bar crossing knowledge ahead of summer and make safety their top priority on the water.

“Bar crossings can be dangerous, even for experienced skippers,” Mr Rushbrook said, in a statement.

“Preparation is key.

“Before leaving shore, check your vessel, safety equipment, communications gear and the weather forecast.”

It was important boat users understood the rules and knew their limitations, he said.

“Most importantly, let someone know your plans.

“If in doubt, don’t go out.”

With boating incidents continuing to highlight the risks of being on the water, the council’s annual boating safety campaign is focused on helping people stay safe before they head out.

To support safer boating, the harbourmaster team is hosting two free bar crossing safety evenings.

The first is being held on Monday at 7pm at the Brighton Surf Life Saving Club and the second on Thursday at 7pm at Hato Hone St John Balclutha.

Both events would help boat users, fishers, divers and recreational water users prepare for the busy summer season, Mr Rushbrook said.

“

“Whether you’re an experienced skipper, an occasional boatie, fisher, a diver or just keen to learn more, everyone is welcome.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to refresh your knowledge and help make your next bar crossing a safer one.” — Allied Media