Scam alert after recent reports

Photo: Getty Images

Police are again reminding people to think carefully and avoid being scammed, after more recent reports of online and phone scams.

Notably, a victim had $6000 taken after malicious software was installed on their computer by a scammer pretending to be from Spark.

Detective Sergeant Nik Leigh said scammers did not discriminate.

"The victims range from the elderly, vulnerable people [to] legitimate businesses and customers,'' Det Sgt Leigh said.

"For many victims their life savings are stolen, which understandably is hugely traumatic and leaves them feeling very unsafe.''

One incident involved tens of thousands of dollars being taken from a couple building a home.

Fraudulent email addresses and private information were used to scam the couple into paying the scammer instead of their builder.

Incidents where money has been paid should be reported to your bank immediately, and then the police.