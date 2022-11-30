School unveiling represents values

Attendees gather following the dawn opening of a new carved waharoa at Dunedin North Intermediate School. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Pupils of a Dunedin intermediate school will now start each day with a reminder of the values they are expected to embody.

A new waharoa was opened at dawn yesterday at Dunedin Intermediate School.

Principal Heidi Hayward said the pupils welcomed the carving the previous night, but had not seen it installed until yesterday morning.

"It was pretty gorgeous watching all their little faces light up."

The response to it had been overwhelming, she said.

The carving signalled the school’s commitment to Maori culture and language.

"When you walk through it you know you’re at a New Zealand school," she said.

It also served as a way to remind pupils that when they walked under the arch they were expected to embody the values and aspirations of the school.

The project had been in the works for about three years and the school had been working with carver Alex Whitaker for two.

Mr Whitaker had spent a long time consulting with the school and pupils to ensure the school values were portrayed.

