Scrub fire threatens property in Sawyers Bay

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from the Ravensbourne and Port Chalmers stations dampening down a small vegetation fire in Sawyers Bay on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A scrub fire spotted on the side of a hill threatened to burn down a neighbouring property, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said the fire was reported about 3.15pm today and crews from the Ravensbourne, Dunedin and Port Chalmers stations attended.

Four fire trucks and water tankers were in attendance and crews managed to extinguish the fire by 3.30pm.

