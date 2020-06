PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Work is carried out at the Caltex service station in Great King St yesterday.

According to a sign at the site, it will remain closed until about August 3.

The service station and its workshop are being demolished and will be replaced by a smaller convenience store and two new gas pumps, bringing its total pumps to eight.

The canopy is also being increased from 142sq m to 376sqm.

The two vehicle entry and exit points on to Great King St will remain.